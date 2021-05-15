Services for Jacob “Jake” William Hinkle, 37, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Brian Grant officiating.
Mr. Hinkle died May 7 at his residence.
He was born July 3, 1983, in Temple to Johnnie Reisner and Deborah Lynn Hinkle. He married Crystal Burch.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, Dominic Hinkle and Derek Hinkle; a daughter, Kendal Jezek of Troy; a sister, Jessica Hernandez of Temple; and a brother, Joshua Hernandez of Temple.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.