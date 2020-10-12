Services for Velma Lawson Boop, 84, of Moffat will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Moffat Cemetery with Damon Boniface officiating.
Mrs. Boop died Saturday, Oct. 10, in Temple.
She was born Aug. 14, 1936, in Dallas to Luther and Irene Goode Lawson. She graduated from Temple High School and Temple Junior College. She married Robert Boop on Sept. 4, 1955, in Temple. She worked for Moffat Water Supply. She was a member of Moffat Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Feb. 9, 2012; and a daughter, Caroline Boop.
Survivors include two daughters, Cathy Boniface and Karen Forbes, both of Moffat; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org).
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.