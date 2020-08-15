CAMERON — Services for Patsy Heugatter Beyer, 81, of Laredo and formerly of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Sunday in North Elm Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Crow officiating.
Mrs. Beyer died Tuesday, Aug. 11, at a Laredo nursing home.
She was born April 8, 1939, in Houston to Frank and Estelle McDonald Heugatter. She was a bookkeeper in the medical field. She was a Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Beyer in 2008.
Survivors include a son, Donald Beyer of San Antonio; and a brother, Donald Heugatter of Conroe.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.