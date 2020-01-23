Services for Don O. Hagle, 82, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Monday in Rogers Cemetery with the Rev. Will Passmore officiating.
Mr. Hagle died Monday, Jan. 20, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 30, 1931, in Carlsbad, N.M., to Doyle and Flossie Taylor Hagle. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He worked as a bookkeeper and as an automobile salesman. He married Elizabeth Donaldson on March 26, 1976. He moved to Rogers from Waco in 1980. He was a life member of VFW Post No. 1820; American Legion Post No. 133; Air Force 301st Bomb Group; and Air Force Gunners Association. He was a Baptist.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Don O. Hagle Jr. of Houston; a daughter, Amy Lovell of Junction City, Kan.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.