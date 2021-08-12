Services for Patricia Jean Harmon Warren, 88, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Monday in Little Flock Cemetery in Temple with Ron Milne officiating.
Mrs. Warren died Wednesday, Aug. 11, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 14, 1933, to Amelia Biggerstaff and James W. Harmon in Phoenix. She married William Donald Warren on Oct. 6, 1967, in Winterhaven, Calif. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include her husband of Temple.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.