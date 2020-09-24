Doris Hancock
Doris Hancock, of Dublin, Texas, formerly of Temple and Belton, Texas, passed from this world Monday, September 21, 2020, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital after a brief illness. Doris was born August 1, 1930, in Little River, Texas, to Leroy and Irene Smith and recently celebrated her 90th birthday with a party given by her children in Dublin. Doris was a member of Patrick Street Church of Christ in Dublin and a former member of Belton Church of Christ. At 17, Doris married the love of her life, Leonard Hancock, in DeLeon, and began a life together that lasted 54 years until his death in 2001.
Doris was a homemaker for many years and dedicated herself to raising her children. She was an exceptionally gifted seamstress, making clothes for her family that included prom dresses and a wedding dress. She was totally devoted to her family.
In 1968, Doris and Leonard opened the Western Auto store in Belton which was managed by their son. Doris began her business career as office manager and worked there for many years until her retirement in 1981. She and Leonard moved to Dublin when his law enforcement ended due to health issues. Doris loved being a rancher’s wife until Leonard’s death in 2001. She then moved into town for the remainder of her life.
Doris loved animals and had several cherished dogs and cats to keep her company over the years. She had a special fondness for feeding birds in her backyard and loved flowers of all kinds. She loved to travel, traveling to Europe several times with her daughter.
She is survived by her son, Gary Hancock and wife Jennifer of Belton and daughter Carolyn Davis and husband Jack of Clifton, Tx, five grandchildren, Chad Cheshier of Midlothian, Tx, Casey Cheshier of Austin, Tx, Jason Hancock and wife Kristi of Belton, Christy Jones and husband Brian of Belton, Tx, and Kelly Horn and husband Aaron of Frisco, Tx, and nine great grandchildren, Cale Cheshier, Taylar Foster, Madison Jones, Avery Jones, Brody Lee and Reed Hancock, Riley, Claire, and Emerson Horn, and two great-great grandchildren, Tucker and Taylynn Foster.
Graveside services will be held at Old Dublin Memorial Cemetery at 10:00 AM Friday, September 25, 2020. The family wishes to thank Mom’s special friends Richard and Louise Burney, Ronda Wilks, and Cindy Kennedy for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Foster Children’s Home, Stephenville, Texas.
Paid Obituary