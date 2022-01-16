Charlie Hancock passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Mustang Creek Memory Care Facility in Frisco, Texas at the age of 79 surrounded by his family. He was born in Temple, Texas on March 20, 1942 and grew up on the family farm on Theo Road located between Belfalls and Oenaville. He regularly attended Oenaville Baptist Church with his family.
After graduating from Troy High School in 1960, Charlie attended the University of Corpus Christi (now Texas A&M) on an athletic scholarship, playing both football and baseball. His scholarship was to play football but he loved baseball. Having been a successful pitcher in high school, he indicated to the UCC baseball coach he could play catcher (a position he had never played) hoping he could play every game.
Upon graduation, he accepted a teaching and coaching job in West Columbia before discovering his love of flying. He obtained his commercial license and began his life’s work as a crop duster/spray pilot/ aerial applicator as the term evolved over the years. He initially worked in South Texas planting and fertilizing rice fields in a Stearman biplane. In 1972, he was offered what he considered a temporary position in Newberg, Oregon at Sportsman Airpark. That temporary job became not only a fulltime job he loved but his identity in the community. Initially he flew a Piper Pawnee Brave and ultimately, the big yellow turbo engined Air Tractor, easily recognizable around the farming community of the Willamette Valley. Charlie was always recognizable around town, either from his Texas drawl, the blue Corvette he first drove into Newberg, the Oregon-State-orange Dodge truck or that big yellow airplane.
Having free time in the winter months, Charlie turned his friendship with Fred Herring into a business relationship at Herring Nut Plant, a hazelnut processing operation. Their relationship was as unique as each of them and their bond was strong as well as fun. When Fred decided to retire, the business was sold to Willamette Hazelnut Growers and Charlie continued to work for Willamette for several seasons. Charlie also was a licensed real estate agent with Prudential NW Properties. He enjoyed the people part of real estate but not the paperwork. His wife, Dixie came to his rescue in 2003 and after several years of successfully working together, he decided to leave real estate for playing golf and volunteering. He thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie volunteering at FISH, a local food bank in Newberg. He was a long-time member of Michelbook Country Club in McMinnville where he played frequently. Charlie worked hard and played hard. Needless-to-say, he was a fierce competitor who loved to play regularly with close friends, son Bryan and grandson Jake. He corrupted them both with the love of the game and they had many fun but competitive outings together.
In 2018, it was obvious Charlie’s mental and physical health was deteriorating and he and wife, Dixie moved to be near son Bryan and family in Prosper, Texas. They kept their beloved home of 46 years atop the Dundee Hills overlooking the Willamette Valley with a view of Mt. Hood and Mt. Jefferson in the distance. The surrounding hills that were once covered in Douglas Fir are now predominantly pinot noir vineyards. In 2020, the family determined it was time to sell the home where so many family members and friends had such a wonderful time, especially on the big deck.
It has been said that Charlie was one of a kind - Charlie loved people and people loved him. He deeply loved his family who have missed the essence of his spirit during the past years but will always remember him with the great love, respect, and admiration as a man of faith, integrity and character. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 60 years, Dixie Krause; son Bryan, daughter-in-law Lucy who he loved as a daughter, grandson Jake, and nieces and nephews. Charlie always laughingly reflected that he and Dixie were married before they had sense enough to know better. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Willie Whitlow Hancock, and brother Billy.
Memorials may be made to MMC, the men’s group at Newberg United Methodist Church in Oregon where he had been an active member. Through this group, Charlie was instrumental in founding an annual fundraising golf tournament benefiting various projects such as youth camping scholarships, backpack ministry, FISH food bank, and medical alert to name a few. Donations in his memory can be sent to MMC, 1205 Deborah Road, Newberg, OR 97132 or online @newbergfumc.org/giving/ and designating MMC - Charlie Hancock. A memorial service will be held in the Loft Theatre at Preston Trail Community Church, 8055 Independence Parkway, Frisco, TX 75035, with the service streamed. Notes and cards can be sent to family at 4131 Pavonia Ln, Prosper, TX 75078.
Charlie’s final resting place will be in the fields of the farms in St. Paul, Oregon later this year.