ROSEBUD — Services for Carol Gean Franz Adair, 84, of Austin will be noon Friday in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud with the Rev. Will Cotton officiating.
Mrs. Adair died Thursday, Feb. 27, at her residence.
She was born July 12, 1935, in Rosebud to Urban and Lula Lee Mortimer Franz. She graduated from Rosebud High School. She worked for the Highway Department in Waco and at Camp Mabry in Austin. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Round Rock. She was a volunteer at Brentwood Christian School.
Survivors include a son, Tim Moseley of Austin; a daughter, Patti Fant of Copperas Cove; a brother, Douglas “Bubba” Franz of Lake Whales, Fla.; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.