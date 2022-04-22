ROCKDALE — Services for Rosie Cantwell, 68, of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Matt Higginbotham officiating.
Mrs. Cantwell died Wednesday, March 30, at a Cameron nursing home.
She was born Jan. 29, 1954, in San Patricio to Juana Jimenez and Francisco Torres Jr. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Pentecostal Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Francisco Joe Torres.
Survivors include four daughters, Victoria Ann Valdez of Houston, Jennifer Marie Valdez of Rockdale, and Roxanne Birdsong and Rosie Marie Applin, both of Abilene; three sons, Jesus Valdez Jr. of Rockdale, Johnny Valdez of Abilene and Francisco Valdez of Roswell, N.M.; two sisters, Victoria Rogers of Del Valle and Cristella Torres of Austin; a brother, Francisco Torres; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.