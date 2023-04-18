Services for Annice Denise Mozee, 64, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at The Hole in the Wall in Belton.
Mrs. Mozee died Wednesday, March 22, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 22, 1958, to Herbert and Sybil Mozee in Dallas. She attended school in the Dallas area. She married Frank Shelby Reagan, and he preceded her in death in 1982. She married George Howard Oliver Sr., and he preceded her in death in 1984. She was a homemaker and worked as a cook for Church’s Chicken in Dallas.
She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Aretha Mozee.
Survivors include a son, George E. Oliver of Huntsville; two daughters, Cassandra Reagan of Belton and Sylvia Oliver of Houston; and two brothers, Michael Mozee and Stanley Mozee, both of Dallas.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.