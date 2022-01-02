CAMERON — Services for James Robert “Bobby” Hosch, 73, of Bruceville-Eddy and formerly of Cameron, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be at a later date.
Mr. Hosch died Wednesday, Dec. 29, at a Waco hospital.
He was born Aug. 17, 1948, in Cameron to George Edward and Lillian Naomi Valka Hosch. He retired after 34 years of service from AT&T. He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Rogers.
Survivors include a son, Michael Hosch of Bruceville-Eddy; a brother, John Hosch of Temple; a stepbrother, Rondald Roithner of Manor
Memorials may be made to NBBA (National Blind Baseball Association), 1400 Patriot Blvd. No. 20, Glen View, IL 60026-0290; the Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 542, Eddy, TX 76524; or the Bruceville Senior Citizen Center, 100 Fourth St., Eddy, TX 76524.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.