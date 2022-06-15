James Reginald Smith
Reggie passed away and went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital.
He was born October 8, 1957 in Marshall, TX. He was a nurse and was very proud of it. He worked at Kings Daughters, Scott and White and two hospitals in the Austin area.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and a very special Aunt Sandra Reed.
He is survived by his mother Gloria Jean Smith and father Harvey N. Smith, his sister Regina Gallia, his niece Lindsey Gallia and nephew John Gallia, his uncle Pat Smith and many other relatives.
Services will be a celebration of Reggie’s life attended by family on Friday, June 17th.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
