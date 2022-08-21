Herman Soliz
Herman Soliz, age 75, of Belton passed from this life during the evening hours of Monday, August 15th, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. He was born on the 8th day of October 1946 in Moody to parents Reynaldo and Maria (Sauceda) Soliz.
Herman graduated from Moody High School in the early 60’s and then attended Blinn College where he earned his associates degree in Business Management. He served during the Vietnam war where he was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska. Herman lived and worked in Kansas and Forth Worth for many years while working for the BNSF railroad. In 2006 he retired after working for over 36 years for the railroad. Herman was a Christian and attended the Methodist Church in Moody when it was open. He was a member of the UTU railroad union. Herman was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. He loved watching his grandkids play baseball and spending quality time together. Herman was devoted to his family and would do anything for them. He will be deeply missed by many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers: Joe Soliz, Genaro Soliz, and Robert Soliz.
Herman leaves behind to cherish his memory his son Brandon Soliz and wife Brandi of Angleton, son Jason Soliz of Belton, brother Johnny Soliz of Texas City, sister Mary Tamez of Belton, eleven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at Moody Cemetery on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 2 o’clock p.m. with a United States Air Force honor guard present. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home before the service between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary