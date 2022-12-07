Services for James Harold Carr, 52, of Temple, will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple, with the Rev. Mark Beach officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Carr died Friday, Dec. 2, at his residence in Belton.
He was born Aug. 20, 1970 to James Smith and Rhonda Evans Carr in Temple. He attended schools in Temple. He went into the Army in 1988 and received the Army Service Ribbon. He worked as a Truck Driver for Eleven Carriers and SMT and eventually drove trucks for himself, and owned local clubs Do Drop, Chubby’s and Paradise. He attended the Ministry of Diving Purpose Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ceressia Carr.
Survivors include hjis wife, Ashley Carr of Temple; parents; two sons, Daniel Carr of Austin, and Richard Proctor Jr. of Belton; six daughters, Tymeshia Gilmore, Kolbe Tools, Alesa Lavan, and Latajiah Holiday, all of Temple, Lakerria Holiday of Killeen, and Dezyire McKinley of Belton; two brothers, Jeffrey Carr of Temple, and Michael Peoples Sr. of Killeen, seven sisters, Jacqueline Borton, Jameel Smith, Jamesia Smith, and Zaundra Clark, all of Killeen, Patricia Brown, Tisha Henderson, and Nichole Campos of Temple, and seventeen grandchildren.