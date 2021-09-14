Funeral services for Elvira Jimenez, 83, of Belton, will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Armando Aguirre officiating. Burial will follow at the North Belton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8 PM Wednesday evening at the funeral home chapel.
Mrs. Jimenez died Thursday, September 9, 2021, in a Temple hospital.
Mrs. Jimenez was born January 4, 1939, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, the daughter of Jose Angel Guerrero and Concepcion Centeno Guerrero. She married Manuel Jimenez in 1965. She was a long time resident of Belton. Mrs. Jimenez was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1978, son, Mario Mena in 2002; three brothers, Jose Guerrero, Pedro Guerrero and Jesus Guerrero and one sister Esperanza Gomez.
Survivors include three sons, Pedro Jimenez, Jesus Jimenez and Alonzo Jimenez all of Belton; three daughters Celia Villareal of Temple, Guadalupe Martinez of Belton and Ninfa Dominguez of Belton; 23 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.