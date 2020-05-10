No services are planned for Kristopher Brent “Kris” Pruett, 20, of Splendora.
Mr. Pruett died Thursday, April 30.
He was born May 8, 1999, in Temple. He graduated from Splendora High School. He was a member of the Troy Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include a daughter, Kamryn Lynn; his mother, Marcia Cullison; his father, William Cullison; a brother, Kameron Cullison; and two sisters, Kandice Cullison and Kaylee Cullison.
Memorials may be made to the Troy Volunteer Fire Department.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.