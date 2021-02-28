Raymond Odell Johnson
Raymond Odell Johnson – a man and Servant of his Heavenly Father for 97 years, husband of 61 years, father of two, grandfather of 8, great grandfather of 11, uncle to many, friend to everyone he met, farmer of all vegetables, and baker of all things sweet – received his final promotion on February 25th. Raymond was born in 1924 to Nobel and Roberta Johnson. As the first of two mischievous boys born just 13 months apart, his childhood was full of tom-foolery and horsing around. He swore to his caring but stern father that he was an innocent bystander to most of those shenanigans.
Raymond and his loving wife Melba enjoyed many adventures together including a trip to Hawaii with their dearest friends and a tour with their church family from Immanuel Baptist of the Holy Lands in Jerusalem where they both rode a camel! They also spent much of their time together serving in the church nursery, teaching Sunday school classes and himself as a church Deacon for decades. He is also infamously known for his time serving up hundreds of snow cones to children at Vacation Bible School. He was a lover of hunting, watcher of sports played by his grandchildren, and was the best example of a loving husband especially through Melba’s 10 year struggle through Alzhiemers, til death did them part.
He survived The Great Depression, a Naval Tour during WWII, a heart stent, two bouts of cancer, a knee replacement and driving his truck past the age of 90 years old. He is survived by his devoted son Melvin Johnson and wife Beki, and loving daughter Ramalou Prince and husband Tim. He was incredibly proud of his grandchildren Phillip, Patrick and wife Rachel, Whitney and husband Eric, Tyler and fiance Malory, Kyle and fiance Katie, Emily and husband Jeryd, Alan and fiance Sydney, and Travis. Finally he was most in love with 11 of the most amazing great grandkids that the earth has ever known.
Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Monday at Immanuel Baptist Church. Burial will be at Bellwood Memorial Park.
