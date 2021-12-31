GATESVILLE — Services for Margie Jeanne King, 96, of Flat will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville.
Burial will bein Flint Creek Cemetery.
Mrs. King died Thursday, Dec. 30, in Flat.
She was born Sept. 23, 1925, in the Flat community in Coryell County to Noel Edwin and Nobie Fikes Clawson. She attended Flint Creek School and graduated from Flat High School in 1942. She graduated from Southwest Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State University) with a bachelor of science degree in home economics in 1944. She later earned a master’s of science in education degree from Baylor University in 1954. She married Marshall James King on July 21, 1945. She taught kindergarten on a military base in Japan for two years. She served as a home economics teacher in many school districts including Bay City, Waco La Vega, Oglesby and Gatesville, where she taught for 23 years. She also was a farmer and rancher, raising cattle, sheep and goats. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Flat, where she served as church treasurer for close to 20 years. She also served as treasurer for the Flint Creek Cemetery Association, and was a member of the Coryell Retired School Personnel.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Juan Arellano; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flint Creek Cemetery Assn., c/o Yvonne Dutschmann, 1425 CR 354, Gatesville, TX 76528.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.