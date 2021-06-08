Services for Zowie Brianna Trevino, 19, of Troy will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple with the Rev. Rudy Diaz officiating.
She died Thursday, June 3, in Troy.
She was born June 6, 2001, in Cameron to Abraham and LaDusta Teal Trevino. She graduated from Troy High School in 2019. She received a certified nursing assistants certificate. She worked for T-Boys Lawn Care. She was a member of Leo’s Club.
Survivors include a son, Myles Reed Grider; two brothers, Abraham Trevino Jr. and Santos Trevino; three sisters, Laci Marie Donaldson, Raven Aguilar and Elayna Hope Trevino; her parents; and her grandparents, Robert Trevino, Kenneth Ray Teal and Violet Gill.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to defray funeral expenses.
Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home; a testimony hour will be at 8 p.m.