CAMERON — Services for Theresa Agnes Mueck, 96, of Dripping Springs and formerly of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Dimitrij Colankin officiating.
Burial will be in St. Monica’s Catholic Cemetery in Cameron.
Ms. Mueck died Monday, Dec. 21, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 10, 1924, to Louis W. and Louisa Michalka Mueck in the Salem community near Cameron. In 1957 she moved to Austin. She worked at the Texas School for the Deaf for two years and then for the University of Texas, retiring after a 30-year career in food services. After retiring she returned to Cameron, then later moved to Dripping Springs. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Survivors include a sister, Pauline Mueck Ford of Dripping Springs.