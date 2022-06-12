Services for Sonjia Kindred, 79, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple with the Rev. Rick Reed officiating.
Mrs. Kindred died Thursday, June 9, at a local hospital.
She was born June 20, 1942, in Montgomery, Ala., to Eleanor Hodges and Warren Kenndy Cleghorn. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She was a model for Kindreds Dress Shop. She attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. She worked at Cunningham Real Estate. She was a landlord.
Survivors include two sons, Warren Kindred of Bluffton and Robin Kindred of Parker, Colo.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.