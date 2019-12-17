Services for Betty L. Kirkpatrick, 75, of Belton will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday December 18, at First Baptist Church Salado with Brother Travis Burleson and Frank Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Salado Cemetery.
Mrs. Kirkpatrick died Saturday, December 14, at a Temple hospital.
She was born November 26, 1944 in Belton to William Lynn and Eva Juanita Warrick. She was a graduate of Salado High School in 1963. She attended the University of Mary Hardin Baylor receiving her Bachelor’s in Education in 1966 and taught for 32 years.
She married Ronald Kirkpatrick on June 10, 1988 in Salado, Texas. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Salado for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Joseph Scott Tomlin.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Jason Tomlin; two daughters, Julie Garcia and Amy Corpew and husband Jon; a brother, Donnie Warrick and six grandchildren, Gabriella Garcia, McKenzie Garcia, Tess Tomlin, Lawson Tomlin, Xavier Corpew and Amelia Corprew.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Salado.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m Tuesday December 17, at Dossman Funeral Home.