Services for Lester James Bird Sr., 74, of Temple will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Bird died Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a Waco nursing home.
He was born Jan. 12, 1948, to Helen Martineau and Lester Julius Bird in Plattsburgh, N.Y. After graduating from high school he attended a technical school for mechanics. In 1968 he enlisted into the Army as a helicopter repairman. His awards include the Army Commendation Medal. He was stationed in Vietnam and at Fort Hood. He was a Christian.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Beverly Bird; a son, Lester “James” Bird Jr.; a daughter, Kellie Hill; a sister, Sandy Geppner; and three grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.