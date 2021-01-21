ROCKDALE — Services for Julieus Dayton Everage, 62, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Springfield Baptist Church in Rockdale with the Rev. S.L. Hancock officiating.
Mr. Everage died Monday, Jan. 18, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born Sept. 21, 1958, in Rockdale to Albert Augusta and Bertha Lee Posey Everage. He graduated from Rockdale High School. He worked for the city of Rockdale. He was a lifelong member of Springfield Baptist Church, where he was appointed trustee of the church two years ago.
Survivors include four sisters, Rachel Anderson, Tennie Tindle, Evelyn Burgess and Althea Everage, all of Rockdale.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.