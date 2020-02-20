Dennis Charles Holle
Dennis Charles Holle, age 82, peacefully passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Dennis was born in Washington, TX. on February 23, 1937 to Charlie and Nelda Holle. It’s in that same community of Washington that he spent the first part of his life, growing into his teen years alongside his two sisters, Frances and Bobbie Jean. After completing grades 1 through 8 at Brown Prairie School in Washington, he attended Brenham High School, where he participated in several extracurricular activities, such as football, and was elected Mr. BHS his senior year of 1955. Upon graduation, Dennis and several of his friends made the drive to College Station, where they were enrolled in Texas A&M University. He spent the next 4 years in the Corps of Cadets, receiving the distinguished honor of being selected to the Ross Volunteers. Upon receiving a bachelor’s degree in Geology, he accepted a commission as second lieutenant and was stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso. Once he completed his military requirement, Dennis began working for an oil industry related company that eventually stationed him in Mexican Hat, Utah. It was here that his love of that region began. In 1961, Dennis married Nancy Rogers forming a loving bond that would last for 58 years. Dennis and his new wife then moved to Austin where he would attend The University of Texas Law School, receiving his degree in 1963. Upon graduation, he began his law career in the Austin County District Attorney’s office in Bellville, TX. Eventually, he would accept a job as an Assistant District Attorney in Bell County before settling into private practice, in Belton, with longtime partner George Dulaney. Dennis would continue to practice law for over 50 years. Throughout his life in Belton, he was very involved in his Church, Belton First United Methodist, and the Lion’s Club.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Nelda Holle.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Holle of Belton, sons Chuck and his wife Ralyn of Industry, Chris and his wife Jennifer of Temple, sisters Frances Anderson of Granbury and Bobbie Jean Hobbs and her husband Billy, 4 grandchildren; Megan Holle Simmons and her husband Sam, Madison Holle, Benjamin Holle and William Holle.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Belton, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Reception to follow service.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham.
The Funeral service will be held at Friedens Church of Washington, UCC at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Reception to follow service.
Funeral arrangements for Dennis Charles Holle are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel 1306 W. Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit, www.memorialoakschapel.com.
