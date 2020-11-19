Services for Carolyn Kay Mack Riggins, 70, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at 10th and M Church of Christ in Temple with William Donaldson officiating.
Ms. Riggins died Saturday, Oct. 24.
She was born Aug. 22, 1950, in Temple to Gertrude Mack and Charles Haynes Jr. She attended schools in Seguin and moved to Temple for her high school years. She earned her GED and completed some coursework in Temple Junior College’s LVN program. She retired after working with nursing homes, Kmart and Edu-care.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Shacondra A. Haynes.
Survivors include two daughters, Kendra Holleman and Gale Haynes; her mother of Phoenix; a brother, Samuel Haynes; six sisters, Gamesia Haynes and Kimberly Haynes, both of Temple, Kerry Meador, Patricia Sanford and Brenda Westbrook, all of Phoenix, and Rose Haynes-Taylor of The Colony; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of arrangements.