Services for Preble Baker Leonard, 100, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Ms. Leonard died Feb. 19 at her residence.
She was born March 8, 1920, in Jarrell to K.C. and Isla Keeling Baker. She graduated from Temple High School in 1938. She worked at Lone Star Gas and Hendler’s. She owned Preble’s Wearhouse. She was involved with the Association for A Pet Adoption Center.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Gothard Casey.
Survivors include a daughter, Jan Gothard of Temple; a sister, Jo Nell Batliner of Overland Park, Kan.; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to APAC; or City of Temple Animal Services, 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple, TX 76501.
Visitation will be noon Monday at the funeral home.