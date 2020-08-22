Services for Lola Mae Henry Williams, 77, of Temple will be private.
Ms. Williams died Sunday, Aug. 16, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 7, 1942, in Taylor to Nathan and Mattie Lee Henry. She attended Taylor schools. She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God in Temple. She worked in home health care and as a surgical tech.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Williams; and a daughter, Sherl Brown.
Survivors include two daughters, Tammie Crayton of Temple and Pamela Lockett of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; two brothers, Edward Henry of Houston and Cornelius Ray Henry of Taylor; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.