Ronnie W. Gottschalk Jr.
Ronnie W. Gottschalk Jr., 52, of Bedford, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Westphalia Parish Hall. Rev. Ranjan Cletus will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mr. Gottschalk was born September 14, 1967 in Upland, California to Ron and Patricia Bryant Gottschalk. He graduated from Kimball High School in Dallas and worked 20 years for the Canon Corporation.
He is survived by two sons, Brent Gottschalk and Cody Gottschalk and wife Brianna both of Grand Saline, His father, Ron Gottschalk and wife Sandra of Westphalia and his mother, Patricia Battreal and husband Arthur of Red Oak, two sisters, Heidi Gottschalk of Red Oak and Sherri Curl and husband Thomas of Oak Point, four grandchildren, Sera Gottschalk, Ava Gottschalk, Aurora Gottschalk, and Stella Gottschalk.
Memorials may be made to the Church of the Visitation rebuilding fund in Westphalia.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.
