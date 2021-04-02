CAMERON — Services for Arthur Lee Neely, 88, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Monday in Hillside Cemetery in Cuero.
Mr. Neely died Wednesday, March 31, at a Cameron nursing facility.
He was born Nov. 18, 1932, in Cuero to Lewis Monroe and Bessie Lou Tucker Neely. He worked as an oil driller and truck driver before retiring.
Survivors include a son, Alvin Lee Neely; a daughter, Becky Sue Neely; a brother, J.B. Neely; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.