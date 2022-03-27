Patsy Ann Lewis Mayfield Davis
“Thy boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places…” Psalm 16:6
Patsy Ann Lewis Mayfield Davis, surrounded by four generations of her family, met her Savior on March 23, 2022. Patsy was born in Plainview, Texas on December 6, 1933 to John Clarence and Claudia Shropshire Lewis. She grew up in Winters and Brownfield, graduating from Brownfield High School in 1951. She graduated from Wayland Baptist University in 1955. She obtained her Master’s Degree in Education from Texas Tech University in 1959.
In June 1957, Patsy married Charles Edmond Mayfield at First Baptist Church Plainview. Patsy and Charles made their home in Lubbock with their five children. Patsy devoted her life to education, both as an elementary teacher in public schools and at Oakwood Baptist Church where she and Charles took great pride in being charter members.
In July 1998, Patsy married Dr. Wallace Edmond Davis. They lived in Plainview for four years while he served as President and Chancellor of Wayland Baptist University before retiring to Salado. She took great joy in serving as first lady of her beloved alma mater. Patsy and Wallace were very active at the First Baptist Church of Belton and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor where they faithfully served for over twenty years.
Patsy co-authorized three books with Wallace: God’s Christmas Gift, Santa’s Closet, and It Came to Pass. Patsy also authored The Quilt Book and Big Mama’s Little Stories.
Patsy was preceded in death by Charles Mayfield in 1989. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Wallace Davis of Salado; five children, twelve grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; Todd Mayfield and wife Mitzi of Hunt, and their three children, Claudia Thomas, husband Matthew and great grandson McIsiac of Jacksonville, NC, Ellen Esslinger, husband Aaron and great grandson James of North Richland Hills, and Rollins of Amarillo; Melissa Neal and husband Gene, and their two children, Eliza and Stewart of Phoenix, AZ; Dial Mayfield and wife Paige and their two sons, Harper and Boone of Allen; Rachel Wilcox and husband Jason and their two daughters, Anna and Sophia of Coppell; and Scot Mayfield and wife Marla of Lubbock and their three sons, Barron of Dallas, Milam, and Preston of Lubbock.
Although Patsy was small in stature, her life was vast in her love of God, love of family, and love of those she taught.
She was known to her grandkids and great-grandkids and all who asked as Big Mama.
“…indeed, my heritage is beautiful to me.” Psalm 16:6
Visitation will be at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado on Monday, March 28 from 4:00 pm
to 6:00 pm. Services for Patsy will be held at First Baptist Belton on Tuesday, March 29 at 10:00 am. A graveside service at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park in Lubbock on Wednesday, March 30 at 3:15 pm followed by a reception celebrating her life at the Texas Tech Club, East Side from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorial contributions to be made to the Dr. Wallace and Patsy Davis Endowed Scholarship at Mary Hardin-Baylor University, 900 College St., Box 8409, Belton, TX 76513.
Paid Obituary