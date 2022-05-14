Private services for Michael Wayne Frei, 70, of Troy will be held at a later date.
Mr. Frei died Tuesday, May 10, at his residence.
He was born July 20, 1951, to Alois Herman and Laverne Beach Frei in Temple. He married Janice Koch Frei on Aug. 22, 1981. He worked for American Desk Manufacturing Co. for 20 years and then for Wilsonart for 20 years. He was a Catholic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Visitation Catholic Church Rebuilding Fund in Westphalia.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.