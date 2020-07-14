CAMERON — Services for Alan Burton Farrar, 81, of Rockdale will be 5 p.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be Friday in Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria.
Mr. Farrar died Friday, July 10, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 26, 1939, in Harlingen to Meldon Burton and Bessie Louise Lynch Farrar. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for H-E-B, Gibson’s Discount Center and Lakeland Mall in Marble Falls. He also owned a general store and was an auctioneer. He was a member of Marlow Baptist Church and the VFW Post in Rockdale.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dolores Farrar.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Farrar of Rockdale; three daughters, Kathy Eyre of Kaufman, Christy Hassell of Lufkin and Kim Roberts of Southlake; three stepchildren, Chris Frei of Boerne, Stephen Frei of Oshkosh, Wis., and Diane Quiroga of San Antonio; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Rockdale.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.