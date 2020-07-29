BELTON — Services for Deana “Cricket” Hankus Ricciardi, 49, of Belton will be private.
Services will be live-streamed on Dossmanfh.com.
Mrs. Ricciardi died Monday, July 27, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 18, 1971, in Temple to Robert Hankus and Roena Costa. She graduated from Calvary Baptist in 1987 and from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2001 with a bachelor of science in education. She married John Ricciardi. She worked for Killeen ISD for 29 years.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Samantha; a brother, Kirk Hankus; a sister, Kelly Sublett; and her parents.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.