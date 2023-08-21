Services for Leland “Lee” Scribner, 76, of Temple will be 4 p.m. today at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
Mr. Scribner died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
He was born Nov. 27, 1946, in Liberty Hill to Byron and Marie Scribner. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Catherine Joyce Scribner; two sons, Craig Justin Scribner and Patrick Lee Scribner; a daughter, Erin Leah Gonzalez-Lane; a sister, Mary Ann Scribner; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Operation Christmas Child.
The Neptune Society of Austin is in charge of arrangements.