BELTON — Norma Dolores Andrews Bowden, 91, of Temple died Friday, Dec. 4, at a Temple nursing home.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple with the Rev. John Roark officiating.
Mrs. Bowden was born Jan. 14, 1929, in Bristow, Okla., to James Burns and Johnnie Poe Andrews. She graduated from Moody High School. She married Jessie Freeman Bowden Jr. on May 31, 1948, in Temple. She worked at Brownwood Regional Hospital. She was a member of Keys Valley Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2003; and a daughter, Penny Lawrence in 1993.
Survivors include a son, Nicholas Bowden Cron of Dallas; a sister, Peggy Borror of Montana; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Helping Hands Ministry of Belton; or any charity.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.