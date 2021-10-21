ROCKDALE — Services for Danice Hurt, 68, of Milano will be 10 a.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Chris Gardner of the Rev. Darrell Mize officiating.
Burial will be in Hurt Cemetery near Milano.
Mrs. Hurt died Monday, Oct. 18, at a Bryan hospital.
She was born May 17, 1953, in Freeport to Dan and Bobbie Fullen Lunsford. She married Virgil Hurt on Jan. 28, 1972, in Lake Jackson. She worked in an administrative office of the Corp of Engineers for 30 years until retiring in 2010. She lived in Milano since 1985. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She also was active with the Tres Dias Group at the Milam County Cowboy Church in Rockdale. She worked for Place of Hope for several years and served as a member of the Milano School Board.
Survivors include her husband of Milano; a daughter, Shanna Balderas of Milano; two sisters, Nancy E. Gardner of Huntsville and Andrea Henson of Fedor; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.