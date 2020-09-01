BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Fernando Martinez, 16, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Martinez died Thursday, Aug. 27, at a hospital in Temple.
He was born March 27, 2004, in Temple to Fidencio and Juana Partida Martinez. He attended Belton High School. He was a member at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Survivors include his parents of Belton; a brother, Jose Martinez of Belton; two sisters, Jacqueline Martinez-Moreno of Temple and Rubi Martinez of Belton; and his grandparents, Ofelio and Lorenza Martinez, and Pedro and Luisa Partida.
Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m.