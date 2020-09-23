Services for Cloy L. Allen, 99, will be 2 p.m. Friday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Allen died Thursday, Sept. 17, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 28, 1921, in Wingate to James Walker and Lula May Allen. He graduated from high school in Wingate in 1938. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II. He married Fayrene Ferguson England on Nov. 30, 1946. He was a postmaster in Wingate. He also worked for the Dallas postal region. He was a member of the National League of Postmasters.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a stepdaughter, Karen England Harris.
Survivors include a daughter, Candy Allen Neal of Saint Hedwig; a stepson, Monty England of Moody; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.