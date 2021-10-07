Services for Ronnie Davelle “Big Chill” Evans, 37, of Killeen and formerly of Gatesville, will be 11 a.m. Saturday in the auditorium of Gatesville High School.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Gatesville.
Mr. Evans died Sunday, Sept. 26, at a Killeen hospital.
He was born Sept. 10, 1984, in Gatesville to Ronnie Davelle Miller and Stephanie R. Evans. He graduated from Gatesville High School.
Survivors include his father of Houston; his mother of Killeen; three brothers, Andrew Evans and Robert Evans, both of Gatesville, and Davelle Marshall; a sister, Alexandria Marshall of Temple; and one grandparent, Azzie Miller of Katy.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday in the auditorium of Gatesville High School.