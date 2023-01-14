Robert Kalkbrenner, Jr.
Robert Kalkbrenner, Jr. 93, of Temple, passed away on January 10, 2023. He was born on April 1, 1929 to Reverend Robert Kalkbrenner and Mrs. Ena Kosel Kalkbrenner at St. Edwards Community Hospital in Cameron, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church in Temple. Rev. Russell P. Campbell will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Ben Arnold Cemetery.
He grew up in the Vogelsang community outside of Ben Arnold, Texas. He attended the local Vogelsang Elementary School. He graduated from Yoe High School in Cameron, Texas where he became interested in agriculture through the Future Farmers of America group there. Upon graduation he began farming and raising cattle on the Pettibone, Texas farm his parents had purchased. He was drafted to serve his country in November 1951 and joined the Marines. After basic training in California he was stationed at Cherry Point, North Carolina. After an honorable discharge in 1953, he began his employment years as a carpenter. He married Maxine Schuetze in 1954. He then worked at a building materials business and car dealership in Cameron, Texas. After moving to Temple in 1960, he worked for City Lumber Company and Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Company until his retirement in 1994.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
He is survived by his wife; four sons: Ronald Kalkbrenner of Temple, Richard Kalkbrenner (wife Regina) of Cameron, Randal Kalkbrenner of Temple, and Russell Kalkbrenner of Temple. One daughter: Kallen Vaden (husband Marshall) of Belton. Two granddaughters: Jessica Vaden and Allison Vaden. Several step grandchildren and several step great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, 1515 West Adams, Temple, TX 76501 or Family Promise of Bell County, 1411 East Ave N, Temple, TX 76501
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary