ROSEBUD — Services for Vicki Marie Jackson, 65, of Marlin will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Judge Whitfield IV officiating.
Burial will be in Willing Workers Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Jackson died Saturday, April 16, at a Marlin hospital.
She was born Aug. 7, 1956, in Rosebud to Dora Rose Rose Jackson and Elmo Taylor. She attended Rosebud schools. She was a member of Williams Chapel Church of God in Christ in Rosebud.
Survivors include a brother, Elmo Jackson of Fort Worth.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.