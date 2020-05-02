No services are planned for Dennis Ray Lexion Sr., 61, of Temple.
Mr. Lexion died Wednesday, April 1, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 7, 1958, in Temple to David Sr. and Laura Seals Lexion. He attended school in Temple. He was a cab driver.
Survivors include a son, Dennis Lexion Jr. of Temple; a daughter, LaKeisha Sholars of Temple; eight brothers, Leroy Jones of El Paso, Eugene Collins and Charles Lexion, both of Denver, Leon Verse, Curtis Collins and Michael Lexion, all of Temple, David Lexion Jr. of Corpus Christi and Tony Lexion of Killeen; five sisters, Dorothy Badger of Temple, Elaine Lexion, Kimberly Lexion and Nora lene Lexion, all of Denver, and Shirley Palmer of Atlanta; and six grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.