ROCKDALE — Services for Geneva D. Kennedy, 94, of Arlington and formerly of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Walkers Creek Cemetery near Cameron.
Mrs. Kennedy died Monday, May 18, in Arlington.
She was born April 29, 1926, in Whitesboro to Henry and Serena Boaz Dutton. She was a graduate of Wilson N. Jones School of Nursing in Sherman. She worked as a registered nurse in hospitals, doctors’ offices and with home health care. She married Monroe William “Bill” Kennedy on Aug. 28, 1949, in Whitesboro. They lived in Freeport before moving to Rockdale. She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Dec. 13, 2008.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1700 Hillcrest Drive, Rockdale, TX 76567.