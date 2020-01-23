CAMERON — Services for Frances Anna Dudik, 105, of Buckholts will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Corinth Cemetery in Buckholts.
Mrs. Dudik died Tuesday, Jan. 21, at a Cameron nursing and rehab facility.
She was born Nov. 2, 1914, in Buckholts to Joe and Frances Rubac Ruzicka. She married William “Willie” Dudik. She and her husband owned and operated Dudik Grocery, and later she worked for Hancock Fabric Store in Temple for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1971.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.