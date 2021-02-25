Norma Ruth Winkler
Norma Ruth Winkler, age 85 of Moody, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Friday, February 26, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton with Pastor Sam Callaway officiating. Burial in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
Norma was born on September 9, 1935 to Joe and Alma (Williams) Cohn in Marlin, Texas. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church and retired from the Bell County Tax Office.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Alma Cohn; husband, Bill Winkler; brothers, Charles Cohn, Billy Joe Cohn, Elmer Cohn; and son, Blake Campbell.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Gina Krause; daughter, Christy Campbell; son, Brett Campbell; and step-daughter, Rhonda Sanders; grandchildren, Kimberlie Carroll, Lauren Dempsey, Kyle Campbell, Hawkins Campbell, Will Campbell, Andee Campbell, and Colt Campbell; great grandchildren, Jack, Riley, and Luke Dempsey.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the funeral home.
