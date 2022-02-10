COPPERAS COVE — Services for Carla Jean Northam Pequinot, 76, of Kempner will be 11 a.m. Friday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Pequinot died Saturday, Feb. 5.
She was born Sept. 19, 1945, in Belton to Jim Curtis and Juanita Estelle Boren Northam. She was raised in Belton and graduated from Belton High School. She married John Pequinot on June 1, 1963. She lived in Germany, Colorado, Washington, and Louisana. She was a homemaker and served as a den mother for the Cub Scouts.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Scott Pequinot and Shane Pequinot, both of Copperas Cove; a daughter, Stacey Stark of Portland; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.