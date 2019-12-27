WACO — Services for James Ellis Scott, 47, of New Albany, Ind., will be noon today at St. James United Methodist in Temple with the Rev. Isaac Wilson officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Scott died Wednesday, Dec. 18, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 27, 1972, in Temple to Robert Jr. and Donna Scott. He graduated from Temple High School. He worked in the juvenile justice systems in Texas, Kentucky and Ohio.
Survivors include a son, Zane Frye-Scott of Louisville, Ky.; his mother of Temple; a sister, Michelle Austin of Temple; three brothers, Anthony Clemons of Dallas, Scottie Clemons of Troy and Don Gordon of Beaumont; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. today at the church.
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home in Waco is in charge of arrangements.