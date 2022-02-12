Services for retired Master Sgt. Glenn Cathey, 100, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple with Harlan Haines officiating.
Mr. Cathey died Thursday, Feb. 10, at a local nursing home.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1921, in Indianola, Okla., to Ed and Josie Wallden Cathey. He enlisted into the Army in 1940. He served for more than 21 years during World War II and Korea before his retirement. He married Lou Hall in December of 1940. He later worked for Wendland Livestock Farms and as a state grain inspector for many years. He was a member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association as well as a Master Mason in the Masonic Lodge. He attended the First United Methodist Church in Temple for many years. He had been a resident of Bell County since 1956.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a daughter, Betty Lou Cathey.
Survivors include a son, Toby Cathey; a brother, Thad Cathey of Oklahoma; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.