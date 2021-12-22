Wanda Creech Weinblatt
Wanda Creech Weinblatt, age 88, died in Granbury, Texas, on December 18, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate of 49 years, Dr. Jack Weinblatt in 2015; brother, James Creech in 2011; and daughter, Liza Farrow-Gillespie in 2020.
Surviving are children Dr. Alan Farrow-Gillespie and Cathy Weinblatt of Dallas, as well as Jon Farrow and wife Gayle, and Dr. Jim Weinblatt and wife Andrea of Temple. Also surviving are brothers Donald Creech of Boerne and Robert Creech of Granbury.
Wanda leaves five grandchildren, Stephanie Durham and husband DaSean, Sarah Henderson and husband Aaron, Jonathan Farrow and wife Leslie, Matt Weinblatt and wife Jessica, and Ben Weinblatt. Her six great-grandchildren are Liam and Archer Durham, Caden and Callen Henderson, Graham Weinblatt and Grayson Liza Farrow. She also leaves nieces Caren Creech of Boerne, Melinda Creech of Granbury, Dr. Melanie Barron of Ft. Worth, Dr. Lara Wakefield of Columbia, MO., and nephews Carl Creech of Austin and Jason Creech of Abilene.
Wanda was born 18 August 1933 in Louisiana, MO to Donald Woodrow and Virginia Stewart Creech. The family moved to San Angelo, Texas, in 1939. She was a long-time resident of Temple, Texas, before moving to Granbury in 2017.
After graduating from Temple High School, She attended Temple College, the University of Texas and IBM computer school.
She was an avid genealogist and an active member of many heritage societies. She was the recipient of the SAR Martha Washington Award in both 1994 and 2016. Wanda was a charter member of the Jordan Bass Chapter U.S.D. 1812, in which she held many state and local offices. She was a 40-year member and Honorary Regent of Betty Martin Chapter DAR and Organizing Regent of Daughters of the American Colonies. Wanda held offices in the Governor Samuel Mathews Chapter, Colonial Dames XVII Century and was a member of the Huguenot Society of the Founders of Manakin. She was also a member of the Bell County 101 Chapter UDC.
Wanda was a former board member and treasurer of the Central Texas Area Museum and a former board member of the Bell County Museum, serving as chairman 1998-1999. She was also a member of the Bell County Medical Alliance and the Texas Medical Association.
Visitation will be at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 22nd, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. There will be a private graveside service at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Donations may be made to the Jack and Wanda Weinblatt Scholarship at Temple College; 2600 S. 1st Street in Temple, or to the charity of your choice.
